Free event is March 28 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Crookston Public Library will host a Community Resource Fair from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, March 28 with local providers offering information on available services for working-age families and elders. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend if even just to check out the new updates to the library, organizers Paula and Patty told the Times.

Agencies dedicated to housing, community assistance, employment and training, legal assistance, physical and mental health, senior programs and more will be present. Admission to the fair is offered free of charge.

Local agencies that will be present at the Community Resource Fair include:

• Adult Basic Education

• Care and Share

• Career Force

• Community Health Service - Victim Advocacy Program

• Crookston Public Library

• The Cove

• Doherty - The Employment Experts

• Express Employment Professionals

• Girl Scouts

• Golden Link Senior Center

• Inter-County Community Council Employment and Training Program

• Legal Services of Northwest MN

• Lutheran Social Services - Senior Meal Program

• North Country Food Bank

• Northwest Housing and Redevelopment Authority

• Northwestern Mental Health Center

• ODC Individual Placement and Support

• Options Resource Center for Independent Living

• Polk County Public Health

• Polk County Social Services

• Polk County Veterans Services

• Riverside Community Garden

• RSVP - Retired Senior Volunteer Program

• Tri-Valley Opportunity Council