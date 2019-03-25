Kiel and Fabian will not participate

District 1 State Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks) will host a “Facebook town hall” on Wednesday, March 27 from 12:10 to 1 p.m.

The Senate Republican Caucus initially announced last week that District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel (R-Crookston) and District 1A State Rep. Dan Fabian (R-Roseau) would participate in the event as well, but they will not be.

Johnson will open the Facebook town hall meeting with a brief presentation on the current legislative session, followed by a time for audience comments and questions.

Participants need to do is click the link to watch: https://www.facebook.com/Senator.Mark.Johnson/ Constituents who can’t watch live can view it on Johnson’s page after the event.

Questions can be directed to Ryan Johnson, legislative assistant to Johnson at (651) 296-8660 or at Ryan.Johnson@senate.mn, or submitted live in the Facebook feed.