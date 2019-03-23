The Redwood Area Education Foundation is honored to announce this year’s Redwood Area Schools Hall of Fame inductees. This year’s inductees are Dr. Wallace Simpson and Nick Stanton in the alumni category, Richard Thielen in the community category and Linda Zeug in the faculty /staff category.

All four will be inducted May 1 at the Evening of the Stars banquet.

Dr. Wallace Simpson graduated from Belview High School in 1953. Dr. Simpson has had a remarkable career in the education field, serving as president of Rainy River Community College, Inver Hills Community College, Mesa Community College and Olympic College.

Simpson’s career was notable for his ability to reach out to underserved minority groups, including handicapped students and veterans. He was able to make significant strides in increasing representation of students in those groups.

His efforts included recruiting faculty with similar goals, fundraising in the community and developing outreach programs bringing educational opportunities to people where they lived.

Nick Stanton graduated from Redwood Valley High School in 1998. After graduation he went on to attend the prestigious USC Cinema-Television School where he majored in “Writing for Film and Television.”

He began his writing career at Disney Television Animation writing on shows such as “The Replacements,” “The Emperor’s New School,” “Kick Buttowski” and “Phineas and Ferb.” Stanton and his writing partner Devin Bunje created the show “Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Every-thing” for the Disney Channel.

After two seasons serving as writers and executive producers of “Gamer’s Guide,” Stanton and his writing partner moved to Netflix where they created the show, “Prince of Peoria” and also served as the series’ Showrunners. The Writer’s Guild of America award-nominated series draws heavily from Stanton’s own experience growing up in a small town in the midwest.

Rick Thielen bought the local school bus business in Redwood Falls in 1972 and has been running the school bus and charter service since. He takes his job of transporting students safely to school very seriously and can often be found checking out the weather at 4 a.m., both out on the roads and checking with his weather spotters.

He has been actively involved in many local organizations, including the Redwood Area Education Foundation, serving as its president. He is a long-time member of Redwood Industries, also serving as its president and is a champion for economic development in the area. His leadership is an example of his true passion for the community.

Linda Zeug grew up in Redwood Falls, graduating from Redwood Falls High School in 1966. After completing her education and working in the Twin Cities, she returned to the area with her husband Denis.

She worked as an office assistant at the Belview High School, then at the Robert Milton Home and KBM Inc. before accepting a position at the Redwood Falls High School in 1978, eventually becoming the principal’s lead secretary.

Mrs. Zeug was always very professional in all her contacts with students, staff members, parents and the general public. No matter how stressful the situation, or how many interruptions, she was a kind and caring person that remained calm and collected.

After 35 years of assisting approximately 3,500 Redwood Valley students she retired in 2013.

Tickets for the Evening of the Stars go on sale April 1 and may be purchased in the district office located at Redwood Valley schools. Questions may be directed to Tami Riley at (507) 644-8023 or triley@redwoodareaschools.com.