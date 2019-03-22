“We pride ourselves on fast service, reasonable rates, and great service” Jeff Zinniel

Zinniel Tree Service was started 30 years ago, by Richard Zinniel, who left Del Monte to begin his business. That is where it all began for current owner, Jeff Zinniel, who began helping out his dad in his early teens and proceeded after high school, running one of the three-man crews.

The original tree service business was sold in 2000. In April 2015, Jeff decided to take his knowledge, experience, and his love the tree business, to start out on his own. Zinniel Tree Service was reborn.

Richard works with Jeff. He does tree estimates and stump grinding, and continues to offer his expertise in the business. Jeff’s sons have all been involved in the tree business, with Jeff passing his knowledge to them, as Richard did for him. At this time, Jeff employs two of his sons — Lennon and Logan. Jeff said his son Luke also fills in and is a great addition to the business.

There is nearly always someone in the office at Zinniel Tree Service to answer customer calls and take down job information. That person is usually Audrey Zinniel, Jeff’s mom, who fills the role of bookkeeper, just as she did for Richard. “Jeff and Richard are always on call for any tree emergency,” said Audrey. “They will respond to your needs.”

Jeff said he and Richard are ISA Certified Arborists, giving them the knowledge to evaluate trees, and detect tree disease and tree damages. “Every year we both take the Minnesota Shade Tree Course,” Jeff said. “It’s a two day seminar at Bethel University in Arden Hills. The course gives us a chance to expand our education on trees, and get any new information.”

Zinniel Tree Service is fully insured and offers free estimates. “We have the equipment and experience to handle any size job,” said Jeff. “We do tree trimming and tree removal, and can complete those tree removal jobs with stump removal.”

Jeff said Zinniel Tree Service has done work for townships and cities, as well as commercial and residential jobs. “We pride ourselves on fast service, reasonable rates, and great service,” he said.

As an additional service offered by his business, Jeff has also been doing snow removal from buildings. This has been a great fill-in while the tree business is not in full swing.

Jeff’s expertise with a chain saw is evident in another aspect of his work. After starting in the tree business, he started doing chainsaw wood carving and is now one of only a few people in this area who do it. Jeff makes carvings from logs and stumps — he will even come out to a property to carve a tree stump into a work of art.

Jeff can be seen in action carving at the Brown County Fair and Redwood County Fair, along with several examples of his work. He does large and small wood carvings and is happy to take orders.