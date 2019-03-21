Minnesotans who are on Medicare have until March 31, 2019 to make changes to their Medicare Advantage Plan for the calendar year.

New in 2019, people who have their Medicare benefits through a Medicare Advantage Plan can make a one-time plan change from Jan. 1 through March 31.

This new open enrollment period gives Medicare beneficiaries a second opportunity to decide which Medicare Advantage Plan is right for them.

During this new open enrollment period, those on Medicare can switch to another Medicare Advantage Plan with or without drug coverage, said Robin Thompson, information and assistance director at the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging. They can also disenroll from their Medicare Advantage Plan and return to original Medicare and join a Medicare prescription drug plan if they choose to, added Thompson.

During this open enrollment period, those on Medicare cannot:

• Switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan

• Join a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan (if they are on original Medicare)

• Switch from one Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another (if on original Medicare)

Medicare can be complicated, but the Senior LinkAge Line can help. The Senior LinkAge Line is a free statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging and Minnesota’s area agencies on aging. Call 1-800-333-2433 for help with Medicare and for additional information.