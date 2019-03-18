Five individuals were arrested in Redwood Falls when the BLRR Drug Task Force executed several search warrants in the city March 11 and 12.

The arrests were related to controlled substances sale and possession, along with those made for individuals with outstanding warrants.

During the execution of the search warrants, more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine, several ecstasy pills and more than two pounds of marijuana were seized.

The individuals who were arrested include Jonathan Anthony McClary, 24, of Redwood Falls; Jon Anthonie Gorman, 20, of New Brighton; Carlos Edward Montez, 51, of Redwood Falls; Cheyenne Hoffman, 34, of Morton and Michelle Renee Roethler, 36, of New Ulm.

Jonathon Anthony McClary, 24, of Redwood Falls appeared in Redwood County Fifth District Court last week and was charged with one count of a controlled substance crime in the second degree, as well as two counts of third-degree controlled substance crime. All three are felony level offenses, with the third degree counts carrying a sentence of up to 20 years in jail, up to a $250,000 fine or both.

The second-degree charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in jail, a $500,000 fine or both. According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed March 11 at 15 Eastwood Estates in Redwood Falls.

The defendant was located by agents in the west bedroom of that residence. In that room, officers found the defendant’s driver’s license and other documents with the defendant’s name on them. Officers also found various pills, paraphernalia, a digital scale and a large plastic bag containing similar plastic baggies.

A gray safe with $4,192 in cash was found, as was an envelope with the defendant’s name on it.

Officers also located 781.8 grams of marijuana and 10.9 grams of a white powder that field tested positive for cocaine.

In a spare bedroom of the residence, officers also found two plastic bags containing crystal substances that field tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 30.03 grams.

Jon Anthonie Gorman, 20, of New Brighton also appeared in Redwood County Fifth District Court last week and was charged with one count of controlled substance crime in the fourth degree, which is a felony offense and carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, a $100,000 fine or both.

According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant was executed at the aforementioned residence and an officer observed the defendant and another individual standing in the living room.

On the living room couch, agents located a container with several multi-colored tablets inside, with 18 of the pills believed to be ecstasy.

The second individual became upset at the defendant telling him, “Come on man, tell them, you know that is yours.” An agent then took that individual to a separate room to speak with him about the container. The individual stated approximately 20 minutes prior to the arrival of the drug task force.

The defendant removed the clear plastic container from a bag he had in his possession. The defendant then allegedly stated the tablets were ecstasy, also known as MDMA, which is a Schedule 1 controlled substance and a hallucinogen.

Additional charges and arrests are expected as a result of this operation as the investigation continues.

The Redwood Falls Police Department, Redwood County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) assisted at the scene.