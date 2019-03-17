The 26th Annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County will hold its team kickoff meeting this coming Monday (March 18) at 5 p.m. at Thrivent in Redwood Falls.

Redwood County citizens are invited to form a team or join an already existing team and come to the meeting to learn more.

Additional information about Relay For Life can be found online at RelayForLife.org.

Current team captains and members are urged to attend this meeting also to learn more about this year’s event plans.

Prevention and early detection are central to the American Cancer Society’s mission of helping save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Much of the suffering and death from cancer could be prevented by more systematic efforts to avoid tobacco, maintain a healthy weight, eat a healthy diet, get enough exercise, limit alcohol intake and follow recommended screenings and vaccinations.

American Cancer Society scientists have been conducting research that has contributed to the 27 percent drop in cancer deaths since 1991.

This research includes long-term studies that play a major role in helping us better understand the causes of cancer and how to prevent the disease. These studies have shown how lifestyle, medical, environmental and genetic factors relate to cancer and other diseases.