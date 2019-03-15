It’s been a long winter and that’s clearly evident at McCabe’s Ace Hardware.

“We are sold out of snowblowers, snow shovels, roof rakes and anything else that goes with winter,” said owner Russ McCabe. “We are really ready for spring.”

So, try to forget about snow and get ready to grill. Weber grills are a major department at McCabe’s. “We have the best selection in the area,” said McCabe. “We’re proud of our full line of Weber grills, both charcoal and gas.”

The newest model Weber gas grill is a three-burner with heavy duty stainless steel grates, equipped with a side burner and handle light. It is available with a stainless steel finish or all the Weber colors. “We have them all in stock,” McCabe said.

The grill department includes a full line of accessories, along with parts for repair of older Weber model grills. “We also sell wood pellet grills,” said McCabe. “We carry the Traeger and Louisiana brands.”

Of course, the coming spring season means more than grills at McCabe’s Ace Hardware. Right alongside the large grill display, you’ll find patio furniture, lawn chairs, flower pots, soils and fertilizer. “We’ve had seeds on hand since January,” said McCabe. “We have the seeds and supplies for those who like to start their own garden plants.”

McCabe’s also handles Toro and Craftsman lawnmowers, and a full line of Stihl equipment — the new models just arrived — for all those spring yard clean up projects. In their lawn and garden rental department, McCabe’s has a power lawn rake and garden tillers available.

“Think spring,” said McCabe. “We have everything you need for grilling, lawn and garden work, and spring clean up!”