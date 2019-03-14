St. Mary's High School production of “Newsies” will hit the stage next week!

“Students have been working extremely hard,” said Director Geri Pelzel, “and despite Mother Nature’s attempt to slow us down, we continued to trudge forward to put together a spectacular show. I am blown away by the talent in this year’s cast.”

“Newsies” is based on the true story of the 1899 newsboys’ strike in New York City. The musical production presents the following storyline:

In 1899, New York City got its news from an army of ragged orphans and runaways called newsies. One homeless New York City newsboy, Jack Kelly, (played by Joseph Goedtke) befriends two newcomers to his trade, Davey (Kyle McKeown) and Les (Addie Hoffmann), who also dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. However, when publisher Joseph Pulitzer (Jacob Lux) raises distribution prices—at the newsies’ expense, making it harder for the young newspaper salesmen to make a buck, the boys go on strike and Jack finds a cause for which to fight. With the help of the beautiful female reporter Katherine Plumber (Gabby Helget), all of New York City soon recognizes the power of the “little man.”

St. Mary’s production of “Newsies” is choreographed by Gary Sassenberg, who has worked on many St. Mary’s productions over the years. Pelzel said, “Gary outdid himself with the choreography — he challenged the cast and kept his expectations high. Students are dancing like they never thought possible.”

“Newsies” will be on stage in St. Mary’s School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Advanced tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 507-794-4121 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will also be general admission/walk-in tickets available at all three performances.

Pelzel said this fast-paced, entertaining show, filled with outstanding musical numbers and incredible dance performances, will bring you straight into Jack’s world of 1899 New York…and you just may never want to leave!