Shelley Doering has been promoted to the role of director of retail sales and services for Minnwest Bank.

Doering has been employed by Minnwest Bank since November 2000 and has worked in various roles including customer service representative, customer service officer, operations officer and retail services and operations manager.

As the director of retail sales and services, Doering will be responsible for leading the strategic direction of retail (consumer) banking for all 32 Minnwest Bank offices. This includes promoting a high quality service environment, increasing growth and managing risk for retail deposits and loans.

“Shelley has a depth of experience, and knowledge of local and regional consumer banking vital to the expansion of our consumer deposits and loans. She will be a strong member of our management team,” said Doug Karsky, Minnwest Bank, CEO/president.

Doering graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in business administration with concentrations in management and marketing and has previous work experience in advertising and retail management.

She lives in Redwood Falls and enjoys spending time with her family and traveling.

Minnwest Bank is one of Minnesota’s largest banks with more than $1.9 billion in assets.

Learn more minnwestbank.com.