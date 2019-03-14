University of Minnesota Crookston senior Ben Koisti is the recipient of the 2019 North Central Turf Grass Association (NCTGA) scholarship. Koisti is a golf and turf management major from Arlington, S.D., and a member of the Golden Eagle men's golf team.

The North Central Turf Grass Association and the North Dakota Golf Association (NCTGA) annually offer scholarships to qualified applicants completing studies in golf course, turf, and athletic field management.

The purpose of the North Central Turf Grass Association is to promote the turf grass industry, to encourage and support the further study and research of turf, to gather and distribute this information, and to represent this group on matters of policy regarding the turf grass industry. To learn more, visit http://www.nctga.net.