Betty Baker, age 82, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Memorial services were held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 AM at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Montevideo with burial following in the spring.

Elizabeth “Betty” Lucile Baker was born in Granite Falls on March 13, 1936, to Goodwin and Emily (Whitson) Knutson. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age. Betty first went to country school and later attended high school in Granite Falls and graduated with the Class of 1954. After graduating, she went to work at the Granite Falls Medical Center as a bookkeeper.

Betty was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Baker on September 4, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Granite Falls. The couple made their home in Granite Falls and together they were blessed with four sons, James, David, Paul and Jonathan. Betty enjoyed being a homemaker and spent many holiday seasons making lefse to sell at local markets and share with others. Betty enjoyed quilting, gardening, flowers, cooking and canning. She became a pro at growing orchids and appreciated the flower’s beauty.

Betty loved to smile and if she could bring a smile to another, she would with a twinkle in her eye. She adored her family and cherished all the inside jokes and memories they gathered together through the years. Betty is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Baker of Granite Falls; sons, James (Tammy) Baker of Sacred Heart, David (Amy) Baker of Maynard, Paul (Linda) Baker of Mayville, WI, Squirt (Lisa) Baker of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Benjamin Baker of Sacred Heart, Rebecca (Blake) Hundt of Beaver Dam, WI, Cody Baker of Mayville, WI, Nathan Baker of Mayville, WI, Kara Baker of Maynard; step grandchildren, Wayne Fisk of Jackson, Hope Fisk of Jackson; step great grandchildren, Emma Fisk, Wayne Fisk, Jr.; sisters, Maryan (Ronald) Froland of Granite Falls, Elmina Lamb of Hector; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Goodwin and Emily Knutson; brother, Richard Knutson; brother-in-law, Alex Lamb.

