Several inches this weekend could be followed by several more mid-week

Those who have been looking at the thermometer with growing despair because of the continued un-March-like frigid temperatures have reason to smile, as it appears the coldest temperatures of the harsh winter of 2018-19 might finally be behind us.

But the warm-up is not coming without a price. Crookston and a large swath of the state to the south is in line for snow this weekend and again around mid-week next week, likely a lot of snow. And it won’t be the light, fluffy snow that we’ve grown so accustomed to, due to the warmer temperatures it’ll be of the heavy, wet variety.

As for this weekend’s blast, the National Weather Service for the Crookston area has issued a winter weather advisory that is set to take effect at noon on Saturday and continue until 1 p.m. Sunday. Further to the south, a winter storm warning has been issued. While snow predictions have wavered as the week has gone on, from 3 to 5 inches, then to 1 to 3 inches and back to 3 to 5 inches, as of press time Friday, Crookston was in line to receive 5 to 8 inches as part of this weekend’s storm system. The system isn’t supposed to bring excessive winds, however.

The high temperature for Saturday is expected to be around 28, with a Sunday high of around 21.

As for what’s expected to roll in late next Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday, naturally, things are a bit less certain. But as of now, it’s predicted that the mid-week storm system could dump 5 to 11 inches of heavy, wet snow on Crookston. With daytime temperatures possibly in the mid-30s, some of the precipitation could fall in the form of rain.