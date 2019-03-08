University of Minnesota Crookston senior Brent Reed has accepted into the highly competitive Master of Nursing (MN) program at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing.

Reed will join a cohort of 64 students on the Twin Cities campus this fall for the intensive 16-month graduate-level program for students with undergraduate degrees in a non-nursing field.

Upon completion, Brent will be prepared to take the national licensure exam and become a registered nurse.

He was awarded $12,000 in scholarship funding thanks to friends and alumni of the School of Nursing.