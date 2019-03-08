We are calling upon all of Redwood County to help raise participation at our 2019 Relay For Life event. All who have any questions about how they get involved in the world’s largest event to fight cancer are invited to come out and learn more about the Relay For Life movement and how they can help the American Cancer Society (ACS) attack cancer in Redwood County.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Redwood County kicks off its new fundraising season March 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Thrivent Building at 809 E. Bridge Street in Redwood Falls.

During the kickoff meeting, community members will have the opportunity to learn how they can participate in the Relay For Life event, which will be held Aug. 2 at Gilfillan Estates near Morgan.

Think about forming a team with your co-workers or family and friends. How about your church group? Teams are completely customizable, and you can even create a virtual team. It’s a great way to build camaraderie while fighting back against a disease that has taken so much from so many.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.

This year, an estimated 1.3 million people in the U.S. will participate in more than 2,000 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities and from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.

Funds raised support the American Cancer Society 24/7 cancer help line and provide lodging when treatments are far from home.

By joining the Relay For Life event, you can help attack cancer from every angle.

To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visit RelayForLife.org/redwoodcountymn. Together, we can beat our biggest rival.

– Jennifer Evans serves as a senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society