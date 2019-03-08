With $3 million in state funding secured, Novak says fundraising toward local $3 million match is about halfway to goal

The Crookston City Council’s Ways & Means agenda for Monday, March 11 includes a request from North Country Food Bank for the City to extend a water service line to the parcel on North Broadway on which NCFB is planning to build a new facility.

Does that mean ground will soon be broken for the building on the parcel donated by developer Keith Danks, Jr. and located south of the new Agassiz Townhomes. No, not necessarily, NCFB Executive Director Susie Novak tells the Times. But getting the necessary infrastructure to the site is an important step in the process.

“We continue to work on raising money, and are moving forward with the design phase of the building project,” she explained.

After several years of trying, NCFB was able to secure $3 million in the 2018 Minnesota Legislature’s bonding bill for its new facility in Crookston, which needs a $3 million local match. Novak said fundraising at this point is about halfway toward the $3 million goal. Asked how long the bonding dollars are available, she said it’s her understanding that NCFB has four years from the date of the capital investment bill to raise the $3 million local share.

She adds that NCFB is hoping to commence with the bidding process in late spring.

In Crookston since 1983, NCFB currently has its offices and warehouse space further to the south on North Broadway downtown, and also has more warehouse space in the industrial park. With demand for its services and programs growing and NCFB now serving more than 230 hunger relief agencies and programs in 21 counties, it has outgrown its current facilities.