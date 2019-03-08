The 2018 City of Montevideo Building Awards were presented at the city council meeting on Monday evening.

The award for Best New Residential Development was given to Ron Gilbertson/

Gilbertson, Inc., for a new home built at 1511 Nelson Circle.

The award for Best Residential Remodel was presented to Todd Hay of 118 Buckeye Drive.

There were two co-winners for Best Commercial Renovation. The Hughes Realty Building at 613 Highway 212 West and the Fiesta Town Square building complex owned by Jeremy Johnson/JJ Holdings, LLC at 629 Legion Drive were the co-winners.

In other business, there were three items on the consent agenda up for consideration.

