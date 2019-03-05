Two require hospital treatment; Biermaier says dogs’ owner is being cooperative

Crookston Police are investigating and criminal charges are possible after three people were bitten by one dog or possible more than one dog Monday afternoon, March 4, in the area of Alexander Street and First Avenue Northeast.

CPD Chief Paul Biermaier reports that three people were bitten. An officer arriving on the scene at around 3:30 p.m. called Crookston Area Ambulance Service to transport a 13-year-old girl to RiverView Health for treatment of injuries to her hand and lower leg. Another victim, a 19-year-old woman with injuries to her lower leg, drove herself to the hospital. The third victim, a 7-year-old boy did not receive injuries that broke his skin and he was not evaluated by paramedics.

The conditions of the two victims treated at RiverView was not known at press time Tuesday.

Biermaier says the two dogs potentially involved are mixed breed. One is medium-sized and the other is larger and both are current with their vaccinations, including rabies. The dogs’ owner, Shaun Gruhot, 36, of Crookston, was cooperative with the CPD and both dogs have been impounded as the investigation continues.