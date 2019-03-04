RiverView Foundation Board of Directors is seeking applications for the 13th annual Bishop Afonya Healthcare Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is given to any resident of RiverView Health’s service area that includes Crookston and other communities within a 30-mile radius of Crookston.

The recipient must either be enrolled or with an intention to enroll in a post secondary educational program in a healthcare field. The applications are due to the RiverView Foundation office by noon on March 28, 2019.

The application and guidelines are available by going to the RiverView Health website at riverviewhealth.org by going under More, Foundation and Scholarships or through the RiverView Health Foundation office.

Application forms and guidelines may be requested by calling (218)-281-9249, e-mailing Kent Bruun Foundation Director kbruun@riverviewhealth.org, calling Kari Moe at 218-281-9211, e-mailing Kari Moe at kmoe@riverviewhealth.org or stopping by the Foundation office. The application deadline is noon Thursday, March 28, 2019.

For more information, contact RiverView Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 218-281-9249 or kbruun@riverviewhealth.org



June E. Shaver Healthcare Scholarship

In memory of long-time Crookston community and healthcare champion June Shaver, the RiverView Foundation has established the June E. Shaver Healthcare Scholarship for area college students going into a healthcare field from the communities of Crookston, Climax, Fertile, Mentor, Erskine, Red Lake Falls, Warren, Argyle, Stephen, Fisher and East Grand Forks. Applicant must be a high school graduate who has completed a minimum of one full semester at a post-secondary higher education institution, is enrolled in a second semester AND is pursuing a degree in a healthcare field.

June Shaver served as the administrator of the Northwestern Clinic in Crookston from 1953 until her retirement in 1983. She passed away in 2014 at the age of 94, but left a lasting impression on the community professionally and personally.

The RiverView Foundation is honored to provide this regional health care scholarship program established in memory, honor, and respect of June E. Shaver’s life values and commitment to serving others. In her professional career, June was a woman of high integrity, impeccable work ethic, and dedication. She was a strong and passionate leader, actively engaged in community service. She was a well-rounded woman of many interests. She valued self-motivation, high achievement, and the betterment of self.

For information on the scholarship or for an application, contact Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 281-9249, email kbruun@riverviewhealth.org or Kari Moe at 218-281-9211, email kmoe@riverviewhealth.org.

The application is also available by going to the RiverView Health website at www.riverviewhealth.org and going under More, Foundation and Scholarships. Applications are due to the Foundation office by noon on March 28, 2019.



Lenertz Family Healthcare Scholarship

In recognition of the time and efforts Thomas C. Lenertz provided to the establishment and advancement of RiverView Health Foundation (RHF), its Board of Directors established the Lenertz Family Healthcare Scholarship. As one of RiverView Foundation’s original founders in 1990, Mr. Lenertz was instrumental in all development stages of RHF. As Riverview Healthcare Association CEO, he continued to serve the Foundation as an ex-officio member of the Board of Directors until his December 2000 retirement.

The 19th annual Lenertz Family Healthcare Scholarship will be awarded to two recipients from RiverView’s service area that are pursuing post-secondary education in a healthcare field. Each recipient will receive a $1,000.00 scholarship. Priority will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in healthcare management and/or intent to serve the RiverView Health primary service area upon completion of education.

The application and guidelines are available at www.riveriviewhealth.org by going under more, Foundation and scholarships or through the RiverView Health Foundation office. Application forms and guidelines may be requested by calling (218)-281-9249, e-mailing Kent Bruun Foundation Director at kbruun@riverviewhealth.org, calling Kari Moe at 218-281-9211, e-mailing Kari Moe at kmoe@riverviewhealth.org or stopping by the Foundation office. The application deadline is noon Thursday, March 28, 2019.



Richard Maves Healthcare Scholarship

In memory of long-time Crookston community member Richard Maves, the RiverView Foundation has established the Richard Maves Healthcare Scholarship for area high school graduates who are enrolled and are pursuing a degree in a healthcare field. Applicants must be RiverView employees or live within the 30-mile radius of RiverView Health in Crookston. Applicant must be a high school graduate who is enrolled AND is pursuing a degree in a healthcare field.

Richard Maves was a kind hearted person known for his impeccable work ethic. His life legacy was his career as a pharmacist and successful business owner. Richard managed Eagle Drug in downtown Crookston for thirty plus years. He was self-motivated, highly successful and well respected by his retail clients and friends. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 80, but left a lasting impression on the community professionally and personally.

For information on the scholarship or for an application, contact Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 218-281-9249, email kbruun@riverviewhealth.org or Kari Moe at 218-281-9211, email kmoe@riverviewhealth.org. The application is also available by going to RiverView Health website as www.riverviewhealth.org by going under More, Foundation and Scholarships. Applications are due to the Foundation office located at 323 S. Minnesota St., Crookston, MN by noon on Thursday, March 28, 2019.