The Sleepy Eye Concertina Club offered their support to Sleepy Eye’s student musicians with donations of $250 to both of the local high school band programs. Pictured, from left: Gene Bertrand, Concertina Club Vice President; Rachel Moldan, St. Mary’s School band director; Morgan Kokesch, Sleepy Eye Public School band director; and Linus Kral, Concertina Club President.