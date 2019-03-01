Joshua Albert Nerison, 21, of Montevideo, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 12, in District Court at the Court House in Montevideo in connection with a string of burglaries committed in 2018.

Nerison received a stayed, one-year prison sentence, along with a one-year sentence to be served at the Chippewa County jail, with credit for 61 days already served.

Nerison was arrested on August 15, 2018, after a search warrant was executed at his place of residence by the Montevideo Police Department. The police recovered thousands of dollars worth of items which had been stolen from garages and sheds throughout Montevideo, beginning in May of 2018.

Nerison faced 26 criminal counts ranging from burglary, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, theft, and possession of a firearm with altered serial number.

According to the sentencing order, 18 of the 26 charges were dismissed.

Nerison was convicted of one count of Felony Burglary in the 3rd degree; one count of Felony Receiving Stolen Property; two counts of Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property, and four counts of Misdemeanor Stolen Property.

He will be required under Minnesota state law to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence in jail before the remainder on supervised release. According to the warrant of commitment, Nerison has also been ordered to pay $7,088.47 in restitution and fees.

The conditions of Nerison’s probation include: no possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives; allowing DNA samples when requested; abstaining from the use and possession of drugs and alcohol; keeping out of bars/liquor stores; participation in mental health evaluations and participation in random urinalysis testing.

Nerison was also ordered to write letters of apology to all the victims.

