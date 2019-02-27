Enough already. A picture to illustrate Public Works Director Bob Elston's February column.

The last time we had snow piles like we have now was 2010. I can still remember without looking it up, we plowed snow 13 times in December alone. I’m not sure if getting the bulk of it early like then or late in the season like this year is better or worse, but I do know it’s time for it to come to an end.

Since the first of the year, we have plowed snow 11 times. Seven times in February alone. My unofficial tally has us receiving 35 to 40 inches of snow since the first of the year, most of that coming in February. (Editor’s note: Bob wrote this article Friday afternoon. I didn’t have the heart to ask for an update after the weekend.)

I know it is obvious to all, but we are out of room for snow all over town. Piles are bigger than they have been in years. It is hard to see and to be seen at intersections, especially if you are in a car. Please be patient with this and exercise caution in intersections. Plan a few extra minutes to get where you are going. Streets are narrower as well. If you don’t HAVE to park on the street, don’t. It can be a challenge for emergency vehicles to pass on the street with vehicles parked further out than normal. Finally, if you have a fire hydrant on your corner, please take a few minutes to scoop around it. The time that saves the fire department in an emergency is invaluable.

Hopefully in a couple weeks this will all start to melt.