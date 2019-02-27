Also, Trey Everett presents ‘Healing Through Art’ at Feb. 27 Diabetes Support Group meeting

Do you have a medicine cabinet full of medications you no longer use? What do you do with your medication when you no longer need what remains in the bottle? One California study found that the average American household houses 2.7 pounds of expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications.

For answers to medication disposal and how to handle sharps (needles), attend RiverView’s Thursday, Feb. 28 Health Luncheon, “Medication Disposal and Sharps’’. Listen to RiverView Pharmacy Director Brian Erickson, PharmD, explain which medications go where and how to safely dispose of needles.

Keeping unused drugs around increases the risk that somebody other than you will get into them. Many accidental poisonings, especially of kids and the elderly, start in the medicine cabinet. Unused drugs are also a temptation for drug seekers. In a 2013 national survey, more than 50% of respondents who abused painkillers said they got them from family or friends—including their medicine cabinets.

Disposing of pharmaceuticals improperly also comes with its problems. Flushing is not the answer, as recent US Geological Survey studies have found traces of painkillers, estrogen, antidepressants, blood pressure medicines and a long list of other medications in water samples in over 30 states. Studies have linked hormone exposure to reproductive defects in fish, and environmental exposure to antibiotics to the development of drug-resistant germs.

Medicines play an important role in treating certain conditions and diseases, but they must be taken with care. Unused portions of these medicines must also be disposed of properly to avoid harm.

The luncheon will be held in Meeting Room #1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, beginning at noon. Meeting Room #1 is located near the RiverView Clinic entrance on the north side of the building and across from the elevators on first floor.

The luncheon series is in its 21th year of sponsorship by RiverView Health. All men and women interested in improving their health are invited to attend. Each luncheon starts a few minutes past noon and luncheons are kept under one hour so those needing to return to work can attend. Pre-registration is required. A boxed lunch can be purchased for $3, but must be ordered while pre-registering for the event. Call Holly Anderson at 281-9745 for additional information and to pre-register.



Healing Through Art at Feb. 27 Diabetes Support Group meeting

Each month, RiverView Health offers a free Type 2 Diabetes Support Group meeting open to anyone with Type 2 diabetes and his/her family members. The Feb. 27 meeting will feature “Healing through Art’’ with Trey Everett. “Healing through Art’’ is a workshop designed to be creative, fun, and inspiring. Individuals will learn to work with challenges in their lives, reduce suffering, and create new and hopeful possibilities for a healthier and whole life through entry-level art projects.

The art for each session is based on the process of art rather than the finished product. The sessions work with a general flow of past to future, failures to dreams, negative to positive, unacknowledged to acknowledged, unhealthy attitudes to healthy perspectives.

Other sessions by Everett will be held March 27 and May 22. Each session stands on its own so participants are not required to be at a previous session to participate.

The group meets in Meeting Room 1 of RiverView Health, 323 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston, from 5-6 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month (unless otherwise noted). The meetings are led by RiverView Dietitian Darcey Larsen, RD LD, and Health Coach Kelsey Billing, RN, BSN.

For more information, call Larsen at 281-9589.