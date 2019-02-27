Redwood Valley to face JCC in Section 3AA semifinals

The Redwood Valley girls basketball team rolled to an easy 67-46 victory over visiting TMB Saturday afternoon in the opening round of Section 3AA-South tourney action.

The Cardinals (16-8) will now face sixth-seeded Jackson County Central in semifinal action Thursday night in Windom (7:30 p.m tip). The Huskies upset third-seed Luverne 51-49.

The Cards defeated JCC twice this season by scores of 66-65 and most recently 66-42 at home.

In the win over TMB, Sydney Sommers led the way with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Haley Garman had 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and Amy Martius added 12 points, six assists and two steals. Bri Panitzke had six points, four steals and three assists, AJ Guggisberg added six points and three boards and Hannah Schjenken had four points and two steals. Aubree Hicks added four points and two rebounds, Caitlyn Johnson had three points and four rebounds and Leah Irlbeck had two points, two rebounds and a blocked shot.