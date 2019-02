On Monday, Feb. 25, the UMN Crookston Study Abroad Club will be hosting a “Ride Night,” to support the opportunity for students to study abroad.

The event will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. in the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC). There will be games, horseback rides, light refreshments, and a silent auction, among other activities.

Horseback rides are $3 and game tickets are $1.

For further details, contact Nicky Overgaard at 281-8127.