Thanks to the Crookston Running Club, the Crookston BIO (Beautiful Inside and Out) Girls program is off to a good start in their fundraising efforts.

Members from the Crookston running club recently presented a $1,200 check to the local BIO Girls organization.

The Crookston Running Club is a small, community oriented group whose goal is to have fun, be fit, and share in fellowship with other fitness-minded individuals.

BIO Girls is a non-profit organization with a mission to "improve self-esteem of adolescent girls through empowerment of self and service to others." The 12-week program combines proven life-skills curriculum, small group mentoring, and physical activity to help girls find a voice for their self-worth.

BIO Girls has over 30 sites located across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa.

Christel Vigness and Anita Gust will once again be bringing a BIO Girls program to Crookston this summer.

Upon completion of the program, the girls and their mentors will participate in the Ox Cart Days 5K race.

For more information on how to become involved in BIO Girls as a participant, a mentor, or a sponsor, contact Christel (779-5772) or Anita (688-0134), or to donate, visit: https://www.raceplanner.com/donate/BIO-Girls-Crookston-MN.