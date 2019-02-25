Postponement Notices

For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/

Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.

Delays/Cancellations:

Belview Learning Center Closed

BLHS (Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart) Closed

BOLD (Bird Island/Olivia/Lake Lillian) and St. Mary's of Bird Island Closed

Dawson/Boyd Closed

Echo Charter School Closed

Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) Closed E learning day

Litchfield Closed E learning day

Marshall Public & Parochial Schools Closed

Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) Closed

BBE (Belgrade/Brooten/Elrosa) 2 Hours Late

Benson 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Canby 2 Hours Late

Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg 2 Hours Late

Chokio Alberta 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Clarkfield Area Charter School 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Cosmos Learning Center 2 Hours Late

Dream Technical Academy (Willmar) 2 Hours Late

Hancock 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

KMS (Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg) 2 Hours Late

Lac Qui Parle Valley 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Minnewaska Area 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Montevideo 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Morris Area Schools (Morris and Cyrus) and St. Mary's School in Morris 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

New London/Spicer 2 Hours Late

North Central Learning Center in Willmar 2 Hours Late

Willmar Community Christian 2 Hours Late

Willmar Public Schools 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Yellow Medicine East 2 Hours Late plowed roads only

Colleges/Universities

Ridgewater College, Hutchinson Campus Opening at 10am. Classes start at 10am

Ridgewater College, Willmar Campus Opening at 10am. Classes start at 10am

Southwest Minnesota State University Opening at 9:30am

Aall Minnesota West locations will open at 12 p.m.

CoderDojo at Minnesota West, Worthington campus, is CANCELLED.

Updated: 2-25-19 9:48 a.m