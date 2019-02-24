The annual Bishop Lucker Lecture, sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of New Ulm, will be held March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Church of St. Catherine in Redwood Falls.

This year’s presenter is New Ulm native Peter Herbeck who is speaking on “The New Pentecost: Receiving the Fullness of the Holy Spirit.”

Herbeck is the vice president and director of missions for Renewal Ministries. He has been actively involved in evangelization and Catholic renewal throughout the United States, Canada, Africa and Eastern Europe for more than 30 years.

Herbeck is a co-host for the weekly EWTN television programs The Choices We Face and Crossing the Goal. Herbeck also hosts the daily radio show Fire on the Earth. A frequent conference speaker, he authored "When the Spirit Comes in Power" and "When the Spirit Speaks," and has produced CDs and booklets about discipleship and life in the Spirit.

A reception will follow the event. Everyone is welcome to attend. There is no registration needed.

Learn more about the Bishop Lucker lecture on the Diocese of New Ulm Web site at www.dnu.org.