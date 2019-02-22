On Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 11:57 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting that a semi-tractor trailer had been struck by a train on an at-grade rail crossing at 260th Street, one-half mile north of U.S. Highway 212 two miles east of Renville in Emmet Township.

Deputies and first responders located the semi-tractor trailer on the railroad tracks, approximately 75 yards east of the railroad crossing at 260th Street.

The driver of the semi, who was identified as Daniel Albers, 65, of Puposky was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. None of the train crew members were injured.

The investigation revealed that the semi-tractor trailer, which was carrying mud from the sugar beet refining process, was traveling south on 260th Street when it was struck by an eastbound Twin Cities & Western locomotive pulling 114 rail cars.

Following the collision at the intersection, the train pushed the semi-tractor trailer down the tracks.

No derailment occurred, and both the locomotive and the semi-tractor trailer received moderate damage.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Assisting at the scene were the Renville Police Department, Renville Ambulance, Renville Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol.