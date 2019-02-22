You can park in the east lot and enter through Door #12, if you wish.

Crookston High School is going to be pretty packed Friday evening, Feb. 22, with both the Section 8A Individual Wrestling Tournament and the Crookston Civic Music League's Artist Series taking place.

So CHS Principal Eric Bubna says that anyone attending the concert is welcome to park in the east parking lot and enter through Door #12. The main parking lot on the west side will likely be full of wrestling fans.

