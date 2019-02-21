Service Enterprises, Inc. (SEI) is inviting the public to take part in its fourth annual euchre and silent auction benefit.

The event is held to promote independence for those who are living with disabilities. Living with a disability comes with its own set of challenges.

Those at SEI believe success at a job, friendships with co-workers and earning a paycheck should not be among those challenges. SEI assists workers who may not be job ready or have the skills to find employment and keep a job.

The four-handed, two-person team tournament is being held March 9 at the American Legion Hall in Redwood Falls.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with sign-in starting at 10:30 a.m.

The tournament begins with pool play to bracket and ultimately a crowned champion. Awards and prizes will be presented.

While there is not a charge to take part in the euchre tournament, lunch is being provided by the ladies of SEI at a cost of $30. Those who plan to attend need to RSVP. The tournament is limited to the first 70 teams to pre-register.

Checks for the event can be made out to Service Enterprises, Inc.

To learn more about the tournament and getting involved, contact Andrew Frank at (612) 710-1848.

All proceeds from this fundraising event will go to SEI to support those with disabilities in their pursuit of employment.

Learn more about SEI online at www.service-enterprises.org.