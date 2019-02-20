The Redwood Falls American Legion Post 38 4-H sporter rifle team was the champion team in Minnesota participating in first round of the American Legion National postal air rifle championships.

Team members are Catherine Turbes, Noah U’Ren, George Turbes, Todd Deterling and Owen Horejsi.

Individual top 10 finishes were:

• Catherine Turbes – second

• Noah U’Ren – fifth place

• George Turbes – ninth place

The American Legion’s 29th junior three-position air rifle tournament provides competitors an opportunity to test their marksmanship ability in competition with other junior competitors throughout the nation.

First round individual and team tournament state champions in each category (precision air rifle and sporter air rifle) will each receive distinctive awards. Based on the first round scores, the overall top 10 teams and overall top 25 individuals in each category will receive entry into the second round team and individual tournaments respectively.

The second round is a postal match which will determine the order of precedence for inviting competitors for the national championship.

The 29th annual national finals championship individual tournament is July 24-27, 2019 at the USA Shooting Facility, United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.