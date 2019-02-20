Based on forecasts for heavy snow accumulation the City of Redwood Falls has declared a snow emergency beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019. During a snow emergency, it is unlawful to park any vehicle on a city street until the snowfall has ended and the street is completely plowed from curb to curb. Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions are subject to being ticketed and towed. During a snow emergency, vehicles may be temporarily parked in the M&L Municipal Parking Lot which is located on the corner of S. Washington Street and E. Bridge Street (103 E Bridge Street). Vehicles should be parked on the south side of the parking lot and must be removed within 24 hours.