No one is injured in early Sunday incident

A Polk County deputy believed he heard the sound of gun shots minutes before 1 a.m. Sunday in Fosston, and an ensuing investigation found two vehicles parked at Essentia Health with bullet holes in them.

According to the PCSO, the deputy was on patrol in Fosston when he heard two gun shots on the east end of town and he began searching the area. Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, EMS staff from Essentia Health reported finding a bullet casing in the parking lot. Deputies searched the area and found two Essentia Health employees’ vehicles with bullet holes in them.

No one was hurt.

At this time, the incident is believed to have been isolated in nature.

The investigation continues. Anyone who has information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the PCSO at 281-0431.