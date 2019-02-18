Congressman Jim Hagedorn spoke at the convention before he headed off to a few more county conventions and an open house at his Mankato office.

The Brown County Republican Convention was held in Sleepy Eye on Saturday morning, Feb. 9, at the Brown County REA auditorium. The organizers were pleased to learn that Congressman Jim Hagedorn would be able to attend and address the group, before he headed off to a few more county conventions and an open house at his Mankato office.

Hagedorn was elected in November to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. Congress. In a brief interview prior to the meeting, Hagedorn said his staff is in place, he has an office in Mankato and another soon to open in Rochester. He mentioned that his office in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington. D.C. is the same office his dad, Tom Hagedorn, had 44 years ago when he represented this area in Congress.

Hagedorn said he is on the Agriculture and Small Business committees. “These really fit the district and what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “We want to sustain agriculture and the rural way of life, which helps our Main Street businesses.”

“President Trump gave a great State of the Union speech. He asked that we all try to work together,” said Hagedorn, adding that working together on transportation and agriculture issues is very important.

Hagedorn reiterated that point in his remarks to the group. After what he characterized as a pretty strong speech about the differences between the parties, he made several comments about how they could work together.

“We’re working on the Agriculture Committee and we’re going to work with every possible person, Republican or Democrat, north, south, east or west, to do whatever we can to help our farmers, to help our agribusinesses, to sustain our way of life,” said Hagedorn. “I expect that we can do that in a bipartisan fashion.”

Hagedorn also commented that the Small Business committee seems to be pretty non-partisan, and he stressed the importance of transportation issues in this region and all across the country, saying the issue should be totally bipartisan.

In other business at the convention, Kris Schneeberg of New Ulm was presented with the 2019 Brown County Republican Distinguished Service Award.

Brown County Republican officers were elected. Chair: Greg Bartz, Sleepy Eye; Deputy Chair: Josh Anderson, Springfield; Treasurer: Judy Hahn, New Ulm; Secretary: Kris Schneeberg, New Ulm; Finance Chair: Scott Waldner, New Ulm.

Brown County Republican Committee members were elected: Sam Arsers, New Ulm; Mary Bartz, Sleepy Eye; Dan Borgwardt, New Ulm; Dave Carruthers, Springfield; Beth Griffis, Springfield, Jim Hahn, New Ulm; Joleen Huiras, Sleepy Eye; Marlys Lochner, Sleepy Eye; Nori Houldson, Sleepy Eye; John Nicholson, Springfield; Lori Wehrwein, New Ulm; Bert Wilson, New Ulm.