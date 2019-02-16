U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota launched her campaign for president Feb. 10 in a speech on the Mississippi River at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar laid out a vision for the country, grounded in her deep midwestern roots and lifetime of experiences as a daughter, a mom, a prosecutor and a United States senator.

More than 9,000 supporters joined Klobuchar and braved the February cold for her much-anticipated announcement. On the banks of the river, she spoke about crossing the river of divides and walking across the sturdy bridge to higher ground.

Sen. Klobuchar has begun a multi-state tour including stops in Wisconsin and Iowa with additional travel to be announced in the coming days.

What follows is a portion of Sen. Klobuchar’s statement as she announced her intention to launch her campaign to be the next president of the United States.

“So today, on an island in the middle of the mighty Mississippi, in our nation’s heartland, at a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good, I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the State of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for president of the United States.”