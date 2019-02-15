Editor's column.

Our new City Manager, Kelli Truver, her husband and their two small children arrived in Sleepy Eye early last week. She said they were greeted with a nice surprise. Bob Elston had cleaned the snow from their sidewalks and driveway. What a “Sleepy Eye nice” welcome, huh?

I sat by Kelli at the Chamber dinner Saturday night and we chatted about her family and getting settled in their house — normal things you talk about when you are getting to know someone new to town. In case you missed it, the Truvers moved here from Arizona, so of course we also talked about the weather.

Kelli said it does sometimes snow in the area where they lived. So, she already had snow boots. That’s a plus. They’d already bought a snowblower, and of course, had already needed it.

I tried to assure Kelli that this stretch of cold and snow was more extreme than we’ve experienced lately. She said other people have told her that, too. (I didn’t say anything about last April. No sense in providing too much information.)

The weather is becoming a tired old topic, and it doesn’t look to improve any time soon. Please slow down and be careful driving around town. Those snow piles are getting high, making it hard to see around corners. Keep an eye on your neighborhood fire hydrant — it probably needs shoveling out. And then it will probably need it again a few days later.