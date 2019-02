The Opportunity Zones workshop, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 31, has been rescheduled for Feb. 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.

This free seminar is provided by the Southwest Initiative Foundation (SWIF) in partnership with Minnesota Opportunity Zone advisors and features community and economic development specialists to explore leveraging opportunity zone investments.

Find more at www.swifoundation.org.