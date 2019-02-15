In 1886 a new company was established in California.

Known as Del Monte, the new business was the merger of a number of west coast canning companies. The name, said Sam Hoffman of the Sleepy Eye plant, comes from a hotel in California.

Hoffman and Dan Krenz, a field rep for Del Monte in Sleepy Eye, talked about the company and its rural Minnesota location Feb. 6 at the Redwood Falls Public Library as part of the library’s ag education series.

Hoffman, who grew up in the Sleepy Eye area, has spent 16 years working for Del Monte starting as a seasonal worker and working his way up the ladder to management.

Krenz, who serves the Redwood Falls, Clements and Morgan areas for Del Monte, also grew up in the Sleepy Eye area and has been working for the processing plant for nine years.

It was in 1907 when Del Monte erected a cannery that at the time was the largest in the world.

The company continued its expansion with the addition of its plant in Sleepy Eye, which opened in 1929, said Hoffman.

Why Sleepy Eye?

Hoffman surmised that it was likely the soil quality in this area that convinced Del Monte’s leadership to make its move to the midwest, and the local plant continues to see success as a pea and sweet corn growing and canning location.

According to Hoffman, the Sleepy Eye plant packs so many cans of corn that one could lay them down end to end from coast to coast across the United States two-and-a-half times.

The Sleepy Eye plant has five canning lines, and it works within the area of 240 farmers growing 6,000-8,000 acres of peas and 10,000-12,000 acres of sweet corn each year.

“A lot of our success has to do with our growers,” said Hoffman, adding a lot of those people have been with Del Monte for years – some of them for more than one generation.

The Sleepy Eye plant works with the entire process from planting to shipping, with people who work full-time and seasonally doing everything from harvesting to labeling as well as scouting the crop in the field for pests and packaging the two can sizes of vegetables in cases of 12 and 24 cans.

In the canning process timing is everything, as the window for planting and harvesting is very specific. The field reps are currently working on the contracts for the upcoming season, with planting happening in April and May for peas and June and July for corn.

Harvest of peas needs to be done in the early summer, as hot weather is not good for them. Sweet corn harvest is typically happening in August through September based on the variety. When the peas and sweet corn are harvested it is critical to get them to the plant as quickly as possible, as both are perishable products.

While most of the product raised and processed in the 40-mile radius around Sleepy Eye is canned and labeled for the store shelves, some of that product is chilled and shipped to other plants to be used in other canned products offered by Del Monte.

Del Monte has plants across the United States from Washington to Illinois as well as Texas, Wisconsin and California. It also raises other products, such as carrots, green beans, spinach and potatoes, as well as fruit.

As is the case with much of today’s industry, the Del Monte plant in Sleepy Eye is utilizing technology and automation to ensure its quality, but Hoffman said the plant also continues to see the need to hire a number of people throughout the year to make the site efficient and successful.

For those who contract with Del Monte, the opportunity to raise peas and sweet corn help to provide diversity to their operations.

For Krenz, ensuring the product can successfully get to the plant starts with having an effective integrated pest management system in place.

Krenz added last year was a challenging one for them as the weather conditions were less than ideal throughout the season. For 90 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been part of the Sleepy Eye community and has had an impact on the ag industry in the region. It continues to play a major role in feeding the world and strives to produce a high-quality product.