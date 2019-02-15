Kenny Kral had a very good night at Sleepy Eye Lanes on Feb. 6.

Kenny Kral had a very good night at Sleepy Eye Lanes on Feb. 6 when he bowled a 739 series — the highest score recorded at the present bowling alley (built in 1957) during league competition, according to Tom Larson, who has the old Sleepy Eye Bowling Association records.

A bowling score of 700 or more receives special recognition and Kral’s name will be added to the “700 Club” plaque that Larson maintains — added for the third time. Kral scored 707 in 2005 and 728 in 2014.

Kral bowls in the Wednesday night Farmers League. His 739 came from games of 221, 259 and 259, on alleys 3 and 4. He threw 15 strikes in a row on his way to 739, with eight to finish the second game and seven more to start the third game.

“You don’t see many of these,” Kral said, referring to the over 700 series, “but what got me nervous, or maybe was most thrilling, were the 15 strikes in a row.”