The news story in last week’s Advocate Tribune gave some strong hope that the long-delayed plans for adding more four-lane mileage to Highway 212 are actually going to happen. That is no surprise to the many folks who have worked hard to advance the plans and various financing mechanisms. There has been a dedicated and creative effort to find funding wherever it might be. Some call that sweeping out the corners for loose change and if that’s the case so be it.

Both segments of two-lane roadway on Highway 212 are in Carver County, one on each side of Cologne, and that county has been leading the effort to get these busy dangerous two-lane segments upgraded to four lanes. Carver County has arranged for much of the funding for environmental work and pre-design of the new, to-be-expanded roadway. They have also led the search for funding and that includes dedicating proceeds from their newly authorized county-wide half cent sales tax.

It’s fair to ask why any county, particularly a fast-growing one like Carver with plenty of its own needs, would step up and provide not only staff time to a MnDOT road project but also a portion of the funding. The response came as a question when Carver County Commissioner Randy Maluchnik asked which highway or road in Carver County was more important to the county’s residents and businesses. That’s a good point and it’s one he and his colleagues are willing to stand behind. Carver County Engineer Lyndon Robjent has led the charge on searching for grants, filling out paperwork and finding a way to keep these projects moving ahead.

Expanding Highway 212 to four-lanes there has been planned since the early 1950s and there may be light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. The five-mile two-lane segment between Cologne and Chaska is estimated to cost $46 million to build and the array of funding sources for this segment now comes within $5 million of meeting that figure. It seems within reach and Carver County’s successful efforts to dust out the corners for left-over money from other state projects leaves us optimistic that this busy stretch of road, that many from our part of the state travel, will finally be made much safer. It’s estimated that construction will begin in 2022.

The other five-mile segment of two-lane highway, between Norwood Young America and Cologne, is estimated to cost $53 million. With $10 million set aside from Carver County’s future sales tax receipts and $5 million from MnDOT “preservation funds”, there is a $38 million funding gap. If that can be found or appropriated by the legislature, four-lane expansion on that segment could get underway as soon as 2023. Finding that funding will be the challenge and many cities and counties along Highway 212 are helping with that effort.

This past week we intended to meet up with our Carver County allies at the state capitol to lobby for the funding needed for these important safety improvements, but the best of plans were laid aside on Thursday by a full-scale blizzard. Marshall Mayor Bob Byrnes told me he was cancelling his plans to drive in as did two other folks from Marshall. Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl told me that it was a good decision to stay put citing the two hours it took him to drive from Chaska to St. Paul. The news that the National Guard was being activated to rescue stranded motorists in Renville County confirmed that view. I’m glad we didn’t make the trip. Sleeping on a cot in the Olivia armory with the other 18 folks who camped there would have been a memory-making experience but one that is probably best avoided.

Meanwhile, we’ll keep working together with our friends to the east to improve dear old Highway 212 and make it a safer route for the many thousands of cars and trucks that travel it every day. There is too much momentum for these projects to not happen. We’ll make more trips to St. Paul and keep banging the drum and with our Carver County friends. Having a continuous four-lane expressway east of Glencoe into the Twin Cities doesn’t seem like so wild a dream anymore. And, we’ll be working to get some passing lanes, turn lanes added along with other improvements west of Glencoe as well.

With winter abruptly changing from the week-long thaw that we all enjoyed in early January to the harsh wind and bitter cold that has followed bucket loads of snow, we’ve been able to get plenty of exercise by shoveling snow and wrestling snow blowers.

Keeping busy with those chores and jumpstarting reluctant cars doesn’t give us much time for thinking of other seasonal chores. However, we have to credit fellow Granite Falls City Council member Steve Nordaune for remembering the necessity of clearing snow from around fire hydrants. Wasting valuable time looking for and digging for a fire hydrant buried in the snow during a fire could be costly or even deadly.

Steve contacted City Manager Crystal Johnson about having the city’s Public Works crew dig for those buried hydrants. Jon Anderson and the crew had already started on that before more snow and high winds buried them again. So, after street plowing was done, they started over on Friday.

That work is much appreciated but they could also use some help from able-bodied neighbors. If there is a fire hydrant near your house or on your block or the next, take a few minutes to shovel the snow around it so the fire department doesn’t have to waste time shoveling when they could be fighting a fire.