Cathedral School turned red overnight in preparation for Giving Hearts Day on Thursday February 14. Cathedral School is participating for the first time in this year’s Giving Hearts Day.

Giving Hearts Day is the largest 24-hour giving event in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Each year, thousands of people rally around hundreds of nonprofits in their communities, saying, “Count me" as a Giving Heart for charity.

PACE (Parents Active in Catholic Education) families decorated the hallways with hearts, streamers, and #CountMe. Students and staff were encouraged to wear red on Wednesday.

Go to https://www.givingheartsday.org to make an online donation. Donations are also accepted at the school office and must be dated February 14, 2019 to qualify. All donations of $10 or more are matched up to $4,000.