There will be 21 activities for the whole family

As part of the “We Are Water” exhibit that is currently at the University of Minnesota Crookston campus, there will be a Family Night, on Tuesday, February 26 in Bede Ballroom and the International Lounge in the Sergeant Student Center. The event had been previously postponed due to weather.

There will be a myriad of activities that are designed from children in pre-school to young teens and pre-teens in 8th grade. This night of activities is a collaboration between the early childhood education, elementary education, and the agricultural education programs.

There will be a total of 21 activities that participants can partake in. Among these are, water play for infants and toddlers, building water dams (Legos), and a do-it-yourself (DIY) compost bins activity.

We Are Water MN is a partnership formed to tell Minnesota’s water story collaboratively, bringing together personal narratives, historical materials, and scientific information. Combining these ways of knowing water strengthens Minnesotans’ relationships with and responsibilities to water. The program allows audiences to explore different themes related to water, add their story to the program’s growing collection, and gives people a chance to think about how to protect water.

While you are on campus, visit the We Are Water exhibit in the Kiehle Rotunda and Kiehle 116 for activities and informational displays about the importance of water for all ages.

The exhibit will be on display until March 4.



