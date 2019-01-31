The Redwood Area School District is going to celebrate those new partners who have joined with the school district in its scoreboard project.

Funds donated by these partners is not only going to help enhance the opportunities for the scoreboard at Redwood Valley Middle School /High School but also for the acquisition of equipment for the new Orrin S. Estebo Career Development Center.

A “Partnership Appreciation Night” is being held this coming Friday (Feb. 1) as part of the Redwood Valley girls and boys basketball doubleheader against Luverne.

The recognition event is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m. that night in the Redwood Valley schools gym.

“The partnership contributions are significant, and we want to recognize these partners for their generosity,” said Rick Ellingworth, Redwood Area School District superintendent.

In addition to inviting these scoreboard partners, school officials are encouraging the entire community to be in attendance that night to join together in recognizing those who have opted to invest in the future of education in the community.