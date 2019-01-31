Explore Fort Ridgely State Park to go for a snowshoe hike with the Naturalist Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka will lead a fun and informative tour of the park’s landscape.

Those who attend should plan to spend about an hour and half snowshoeing on the park’s trails where the naturalist will talk about the history of Fort Ridgely State Park and some of the more unusual characteristics of this place. If there isn’t enough snow this will become a hike.

Participants will meet at the park’s chalet parking lot.

Fort Ridgely State Park is located off State Highway 4, six miles south of Fairfax or 12 miles north of Sleepy Eye, then follow the signs to the park.

For more information, visit mndnr.gov.

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources