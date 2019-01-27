Jenna Frank joined the elusive 1,000 career points mark for the Wabasso girls basketball team as it rolled to recent Tomahawk Conference wins over Sleepy Eye and Red Rock Central.

Frank led the Rabbits (12-3) – winners of nine straight games – with 16 points (including four three pointers), three assists and three steals in a 76-43 rout of visiting Red Rock Central. Maddy Guetter continued her impressive play by flirting with a quadruple double finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals, seven assists and three blocked shots.

Sarah Franta finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists, McKenna Nelson had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals and Alison Fenger finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

Cora Eichten chipped in with six points, four rebounds and two steals and Emma Salfer had two points. The Rabbits also rolled to an easy 67-40 win over Sleepy Eye to run their conference record to a perfect 8-0.

Franta led the way with 17 points and two steals and Guetter had 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Frank would finish with 14 points, three steals and three assists and Fenger had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Nelson chipped in with three points, three assists and three steals and Eichten had two points, seven rebounds and three steals.