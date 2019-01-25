Huhnerkoch lay-in with .2 remaining lifts Cards to 82-80 win

A putback by Kyle Huhnerkoch with .2 seconds remaining in overtime helped Redwood Valley rally past visiting Worthington 82-80 Thursday night in a Big South Conference boys basketball thriller.

Huhnerkoch’s basket capped off a furious second half rally for the Cardinals (8-5, 6-1) who trailed by double-digits with just under five minutes to play in regulation.

Redwood Valley then trailed by three in overtime with 20 seconds to play but would tie the score on a three-point play from Cole Woodford and then get the ball back to set up the game-winner.

The Cards actually led 34-32 at the half but watched as the Trojans took control in the second half before the late rally.

The victory helps the Cards remain atop the Big South Conference West standings - Marshall is 5-1 and JCC 5-2 - and keeps them in second place in the Section 3AA-North standings behind NL/Spicer (13-3) and ahead of Minnewaska Area (9-6) and Paynesville Area (7-6).

The Cardinals showed nice balance offensively led by the return of senior Cole Woodford who finished with 16 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Senior Bronson Smith also finished with 16 points to go along with two rebounds and two assists and sophomore Connor Josephson added 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Huhnerkoch would finish with nine points and four rebounds, Colin Wells added seven points and two boards and Carter Guetter had seven points and four rebounds. Bryant Haas had six points, two rebounds and two assists of the bench and Brennan Sander added six points and two rebounds. Carson Woodford snagged three boards.

The Cards won despite going just 2-of-15 from long range. The Trojans (7-7) were led by Terbuto Ochothow who scored a game-high 31 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists. Karasharo Ojulu added 21 points and six boards.

The Cardinals host Marshall in a big conference match-up on Tuesday.

Redwood Valley 82, Worthington 80 (OT)

Cardinal scoring - Smith 16, Woodford 16, Josephson 15, Huhnerkoch 9, Wells 7, Guetter 7 , Haas 6, Sander 6 Trojan scoring - Ochothow 31, Ojulu 21, Bruns 14, Boever 6, Bickett 4, Weg 4