The Redwood Valley girls basketball team continued its push for the number one seed in the Section 3AA-South bracket with a pair of easy non-conference home wins this week over Sleepy Eye and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Monday (Jan. 21) the Cardinals (12-4, 5-2) rolled to a comfortable 62-38 win over visiting Sleepy Eye, and Tuesday night (Jan. 22) Redwood Valley would dominate TMB on the way to a 64-41 victory.

It was the eighth win in nine tries for the Cardinals (its lone loss was to 14-3 New Ulm) who improved to 6-1 in Section play and currently sit atop the Section 3AA-South standings.

The team is ahead of Martin County West (12-4), Pipestone Area (8-6), Luverne (9-6) and Windom Area (10-6). It should be an interesting postseason with a number teams having the ability to come out of the south. Unbeaten and state-ranked Eden Valley-Watkins (16-0) leads the north half of the bracket over New London /Spicer (11-5) and Litchfield (12-5).

In the win over Sleepy Eye, sophomore Haley Garman had a nice double-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sydney Sommers finished with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Leah Irlbeck had seven points, five rebounds and two steals.

Caitlyn Johnson finished with five points and three assists, Amy Martius had four points and two boards, Callie Matray had four points and two assists and AJ Guggisberg had three points and two assists.

Harlee Ahrens chipped in with two points, Bri Panitzke had three rebounds and four assists and Aubree Hicks added four rebounds.

In the win over TMB, Garman had another double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds. Sommers added 12 points and three boards and Martius had nine points, three rebounds and two assists.

Hannah Schjenken added four points, six boards and two steals, Panitzke had five points, 10 assists and three steals, Alexa Steffl had three points and two rebounds, Johnson added two points and two assists, Irlbeck had two points and two rebounds and Payden Beran grabbed four rebounds.