On Jan. 1, the Redwood Area Hospital took the final step in what was a year in the making.

We are now officially a part of Carris Health.

Though we’ve been talking about this for the past year, there are a lot of questions now that the change is reality. Have things changed at the hospital? What is your name now?

The simple answer is: We are the same caring people taking care of our community.

The Redwood Area Hospital accomplished a lot the past several decades, thriving and growing, supporting our communities and city residents. We put our patients and their families at the center of all we did and will continue to do so. Caring, dedication, compassion, excellence, respect and accountability – the DNA of who we are – will continue to serve us and keep us focused on the right things.

Will you notice changes?

Yes.

The most obvious being our name. We are working to change our name from Redwood Area Hospital to Carris Health – Redwood. You will notice the name on your bill has changed.

At the hospital, pavilion and Seasons, phones are now answered as Carris Health – Redwood. The complete switch in name and branding of the hospital will evolve through the coming months.

Our dedicated employees have retained employment throughout and have officially transitioned to their new employer – Carris Health. With that change you will notice new name badges for all employees, but you can expect to see the same caring individuals.

As we continue to make our transition to Carris Health, you can expect to see greater partnerships in our care delivery within the Carris Health and CentraCare family.

Since its inception, Carris Health has been devoted to strengthening health care in west central and southwest Minnesota by partnering with organizations that share our passion for rural health care.

Collaboratively we’re best able to enhance care, improve outcomes and increase efficiencies for our region. We truly believe we are stronger together as Carris Health – Redwood.

We are excited to begin 2019 providing our community with the best care possible as a stronger network of care delivery.

On a final note, we are very close to being able to show you our plans for the new Carris Health – Redwood medical campus. Watch your mail boxes in the coming weeks for our newsletter that will give you a sneak peek at architect renderings and features of the building as we combine the hospital and clinic in one space.

– Bryan Lydick serves as the administrator for Carris Health - Redwood