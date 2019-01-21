The Redwood Valley gymnasts topped Pipestone Area 129.325-114.675 Thursday night in a home triangular held at the Redwood Area Community Center.

A strong state-ranked Willmar team had an impressive night finishing with a team score of 143.8 overall. Lydia Morrell was the All-Around winner with a score of 36.9. She scored a 9.2 on vault, an impressive 9.4 on bars, a 9.075 on beam and a 9.225 on floor.

The Cardinals had a nice night on vault (35.275) and easily outdistanced the Arrows on beam, bars and floor. Emma Stevenson was third in the All-Around with a score of 33.875, Avery Wilson was fourth (31.675) and Riley Franklin fifth (31.475).

Willmar dominated most of the scoring, but the Cards would get a third on beam (8.825 a fourth on floor (8.55) and a tie for fourth from Stevenson on vault (9.2), Riley Franklin was fifth on bars (7.925). Stevenson also added a 7.3 on bars, Franklin had an 8.65 on vault, a 6.7 on beam and an 8.2 on floor and Wilson scored an 8.725 on vault, a 7.45 on bars, a 7.15 on beam and an 8.35 on floor. Hailey Mohr added a 7.75 on bars, a 7.55 on beam an a 7.825 on floor.

In JV competition, Mohr was third on vault (8.65) and Carlath Berry was fourth (8.5). Berry was also fifth on beam (6.9), Ella Stoneberg finished fourth on floor (7.45) and Ellie Mertens fifth (7.35). As a team the Cardinals topped Pipestone Area 116.85-102.2. The Cardinals travel to Windom Thursday night.